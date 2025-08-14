Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de agosto, 2025

Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ángel Di María, Jorge Valdano, Fernando Redondo, Santiago Solari, Gonzalo Higuaín and more. There are many Argentine players who have left their mark on Real Madrid, contributing to many of the most important titles and the team's best runs. Now, a new Argentine player has landed with the club to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors and etch his name into the Madrid history books: Franco Mastantuono.

This Thursday, in a ceremony held at the club's facilities, Real Madrid officially introduced Mastantuono on his 18th birthday as its new player. Coming from River Plate, he will be linked to the team until June 30, 2031.

Mastantuono: "I'm going to give my life for this team"

In his first words as a new Real Madrid player, Mastantuono did not mince words and was clear about the commitment he has set himself to fulfill in his new professional stage.

"It's a very special day for me. I am fulfilling a dream as a soccer player and as a person, which is to arrive at a club like Real Madrid, the biggest in the world," said Mastantuono in his presentation. "I promise you that I'm going to give my life for this team, which is the dream I always had. Today it becomes a reality. Today it begins. Hala Madrid!"

"One of the greatest talents to have emerged in the world of soccer arrives at our club. From today you put on the white jersey worn by the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners, thank you very much for wanting to be here with us," said Florentino Pérez, during the presentation of Mastantuono. "Congratulations because today your big dream comes true."

The club, which officially announced the signing of the Argentine player two months ago, had to wait for its new star to come of age before officially introducing him.