IndyCar: Mexican driver O'Ward wins his first race of the year

Published by Víctor Mendoza 13 de julio, 2025

Pato O'Ward earned his first win of the year. The Mexican driver climbed to the top of the podium in the IndyCar series at the Iowa circuit, in his 100th race in the category.

"It's crazy. My 50th race was also a win here in Iowa" in 2022, the driver from Monterrey recalled. “We've been waiting for this one all year.” O'Ward, of the Arrow McLaren team, has eight IndyCar victories.

He overtook American Josef Newgarden, who started on pole position, at the final pit stop and retained his lead in the final 10 laps of the 275-lap, 0.875-mile circuit.

Newgarden, who led 232 laps, finished in second place, and Australian Will Power completed the podium in this race, the first of two to be held this weekend in Newton, Iowa.

Spanish driver Álex Palou, leader in the overall standings, finished fifth and hopes to improve his performance in Sunday's race.