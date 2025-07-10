Voz media US Voz.us
Emirates NBA Cup 2025: the group stage in detail

The NBA released the draw for the first round of the competition, which will be played between October 31 and December 16. The Bucks, reigning champions.

Cordon Press.

The NBA made public the group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025, which will be played between Oct. 31 and Dec. 16. The 30 franchises of the best league in the world will fight to have their name etched among the list of previous winners.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the reigning champions, after they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final of the last edition of the competition (97-81) with a colossal performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In 2023, the first time the Emirates NBA Cup was played, the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned after disposing of the Indiana Pacers (123-109).

With the draw already made, the group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 is configured as follows:

Western Conference

Group A:

  • Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Phoenix Suns
  • Sacramento Kings
  • Utah Jazz

Group B:

  • Dallas Mavericks
  • Los Angeles Clippers
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • Memphis Grizzlies
  • New Orleans Pelicans

Group C:

  • Denver Nuggets
  • Golden State Warriors
  • Houston Rockets
  • Portland Trail Blazers
  • San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

Group A:

  • Atlanta Hawks
  • Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Indiana Pacers
  • Toronto Raptors
  • Washington Wizards

Group B:

  • Boston Celtics
  • Brooklyn Nets
  • Detroit Pistons
  • Orlando Magic
  • Philadelphia 76ers

Group C:

  • Charlotte Hornets
  • Chicago Bulls
  • Miami Heat
  • Milwaukee Bucks
  • New York Knicks
