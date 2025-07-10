Emirates NBA Cup 2025: the group stage in detail

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de julio, 2025

The NBA made public the group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025, which will be played between Oct. 31 and Dec. 16. The 30 franchises of the best league in the world will fight to have their name etched among the list of previous winners.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the reigning champions, after they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final of the last edition of the competition (97-81) with a colossal performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In 2023, the first time the Emirates NBA Cup was played, the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned after disposing of the Indiana Pacers (123-109).

With the draw already made, the group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 is configured as follows:

Western Conference

Group A:

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz

Group B:

Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans

Group C:

Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

Group A:

Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards

Group B:

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Group C: