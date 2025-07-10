Emirates NBA Cup 2025: the group stage in detail
The NBA released the draw for the first round of the competition, which will be played between October 31 and December 16. The Bucks, reigning champions.
The NBA made public the group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025, which will be played between Oct. 31 and Dec. 16. The 30 franchises of the best league in the world will fight to have their name etched among the list of previous winners.
The Milwaukee Bucks are the reigning champions, after they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final of the last edition of the competition (97-81) with a colossal performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
In 2023, the first time the Emirates NBA Cup was played, the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned after disposing of the Indiana Pacers (123-109).
With the draw already made, the group stage of the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 is configured as follows:
Western Conference
Group A:
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Phoenix Suns
- Sacramento Kings
- Utah Jazz
Group B:
- Dallas Mavericks
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- New Orleans Pelicans
Group C:
- Denver Nuggets
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- San Antonio Spurs
Eastern Conference
Group A:
- Atlanta Hawks
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Indiana Pacers
- Toronto Raptors
- Washington Wizards
Group B:
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Detroit Pistons
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
Group C:
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- New York Knicks