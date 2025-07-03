Diogo Jota, 28-year-old Liverpool player, died in a traffic accident
The player died when the vehicle in which he was traveling with his brother André, 26 years old and also a professional footballer, from Penafiel, suffered an off-road accident that triggered a fire.
Authorities reported that Diogo Jota, the 28-year-old Portuguese footballer who plays for Liverpool, died in a traffic accident in the province of Zamora (Spain).
According to the information, the player died when the vehicle in which he was traveling with his brother André, 26 years old and also a professional footballer, from Penafiel, veered off the road before bursting into flames.
🚨 Dos jóvenes fallecen en un accidente en la A-52 (Palacios de Sanabria).— Diputación Provincial de Zamora (@DiputacionZA) July 3, 2025
🚒 Interviene el Parque de Bomberos de Rionegro del Puente (Zona Norte del Consorcio de la @DiputacionZA)
🔥 El vehículo se incendió y las llamas se propagaron a la vegetación.
🖤 Tenían 28 y 26 años. DEP. pic.twitter.com/tqEhIS6iiY
“The vehicle veered off the road, likely due to a tire blowout while overtaking. As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both occupants died,” the Civil Guard explained in a statement.
Diogo Jota joined Liverpool in September 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for around €45 million, quickly establishing himself as key component of Jürgen Klopp's attack. In his five seasons at Anfield, he made 182 appearances and scored 65 goals, standing out for his versatility, intensity and opportunism inside the box. He was instrumental in winning several titles: the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022, another League Cup in 2024, and especially the Premier League in 2025.