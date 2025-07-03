Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Diogo Jota, 28-year-old Liverpool player, died in a traffic accident

The player died when the vehicle in which he was traveling with his brother André, 26 years old and also a professional footballer, from Penafiel, suffered an off-road accident that triggered a fire.

Diogo Jota - Cordon Press

Diogo Jota - Cordon PressZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

Authorities reported that Diogo Jota, the 28-year-old Portuguese footballer who plays for Liverpool, died in a traffic accident in the province of Zamora (Spain).

According to the information, the player died when the vehicle in which he was traveling with his brother André, 26 years old and also a professional footballer, from Penafiel, veered off the road before bursting into flames.

">

“The vehicle veered off the road, likely due to a tire blowout while overtaking. As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both occupants died,” the Civil Guard explained in a statement.

Diogo Jota joined Liverpool in September 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for around €45 million, quickly establishing himself as key component of Jürgen Klopp's attack. In his five seasons at Anfield, he made 182 appearances and scored 65 goals, standing out for his versatility, intensity and opportunism inside the box. He was instrumental in winning several titles: the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022, another League Cup in 2024, and especially the Premier League in 2025.

Newly married

Diogo Jota married Rute Cardoso in June. In the wedding photos, the couple is seen with their three children: Denis, born in 2021; Duarte, in 2023; and a girl born in 2024, whose name has not been made public.

" style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px; text-decoration: none;" target="_blank">

tracking