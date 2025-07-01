Bahamian slugger Chisholm Jr. remains hot, but Yankees stumble in Toronto

Published by Virginia Martínez 1 de julio, 2025

Squandering a leadoff home run by Bahamian Jazz Chisholm Jr. the New York Yankees lost 5-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of this Major League Baseball series Monday.

The Yankees, who were coming off a 2-1 win over the Athletics in front of their home crowd, took the lead in the fourth inning in Toronto.

Chisholm Jr. kept his hot streak alive, hitting his fourth homer in the last five games.

The former Marlins star's blast drove in another run off Trent Grisham. The hosts responded in the fifth inning with their lead-off man, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who drove in Ernie Clement's run with a grounder to short field.

Toronto finally turned the scoreboard around with a succession of four runs in the sixth inning. The last of these was again sparked by Guerrero Jr. with a single that came off his bat at 115 miles per hour.

The slugger, son of Dominican star Vladimir Guerrero, finished with three RBIs on two hits while Yankees leader Aaron Judge settled for two walks in his only two at-bats.

In another of Monday's eight games, Venezuelan Wilyer Abreu connected for two homers in the Boston Red Sox's 13-6 thrashing of the Cincinnati Reds.

Abreu drove in five runs for a Red Sox team that is trying to pick itself up after losing seven of its previous eight games.

Dominican star Elly De la Cruz could only contribute one hit and a walk for Cincinnati.