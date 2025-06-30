Yankees crush Oakland thanks to Judge's two home runs

Published by Víctor Mendoza 30 de junio, 2025

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit two home runs Sunday in a 12–5 victory over the Oakland Athletics, bringing his major league season total to 30.

Aaron Judge, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player (MVP), ranks second in home runs behind fellow American League player Cal Raleigh, who has 32 for the Seattle Mariners.

In front of 42,000 fans at Yankee Stadium, Judge blasted two home runs in the fourth and seventh innings, driving in a total of four runs.

Alongside him, Bahamian Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in four runs with a home run and two additional hits.

The Bronx Bombers bounced back from Saturday’s surprising 7–0 shutout loss to Oakland.

Division leaders The Yankees, runners-up in last year’s World Series, currently lead the American League East division with a 48–35 record.

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Kansas City Royals 5–1 on the road, fueled by a two-run home run from Puerto Rican Kike Hernández that erased the home team’s early lead.

Japan’s Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts both went hitless in four at-bats each.

Cuban Andy Pagés, also an All-Star Game finalist like them, contributed two hits and scored two runs for the defending champions.

The day also saw Washington Nationals slugger James Wood become the first player since Barry Bonds to receive four intentional walks in a single game.

Woods’ performance was crucial in the Nationals’ 7–4 extra-innings victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal shined Sunday by striking out 13 Minnesota Twins batters over seven innings, giving up just one hit.

Backed by the reigning Cy Young Award winner, the Tigers defeated the Twins 3–0, powered by an unhittable performance from Venezuela’s Gleyber Torres.