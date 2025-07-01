Club World Cup: Jhon Arias and Germán Cano beat Inter and put Fluminense in the quarterfinals

Published by Víctor Mendoza 30 de junio, 2025

(AFP) In a magical afternoon for Jhon Arias and glory for German Cano, Fluminense advanced to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup by beating an unrecognizable Inter Milan.

The first goal came early, with an Argentine header after just 3 minutes, following a cross from his accomplice, Arias, who had set up play, unbalanced and attacked like a machine. In the club, they call him the "Colombian Pelé," and after this match, they have even more reasons to do so.

Then it would be the midfielder Hercules, who, in tune with his name, killed a giant monster, the reigning runner-up of the European Champions League, in stoppage time (90+3), by sending it into the back of Yann Sommer's net.

The Flu took the field at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a fierceness typical of the Copa Libertadores, and exited as the only Brazilian team in the competition, along with Palmeiras, after the losses of Botafogo and Flamengo.

The Tricolor will face the winner of the Manchester City-Al Hilal duel in the quarterfinals.

A taste of their own medicine

Coach Renato Gaúcho gave the nerazzurri a taste of their own medicine: a 3-5-2 formation, typical of Inter. He set the Italians to play against their shadow, with a midfield that defended and attacked with the same speed, nullifying the opponent.

"We were competitive, we knew how to suffer in some moments and we killed at the right time," the DT said.

Inter were disconnected, with Nicolo Barela throwing balls from midfield for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Federico Dimarco, who had late sparks, as did captain and great referent, Lautaro Martinez.

They managed to shoot at goal, but the shots were contained or hit the post.

"I saw many things I didn't like," said El Toro in a harsh message to his teammates. "Whoever wants to keep fighting for important things, should stay. Whoever doesn't want to, goodbye."

The fans in the stands had not yet settled when the Carioca team took possession of the ball with Martinelli, who went up the right to set up Arias.

The Colombian launched an accidental cross that, after bouncing off Alessandro Bastoni, was ready for Cano to head in.

After this early start, Inter tried to settle in, launching long balls into the backs of their opponents. Thus, after 10 minutes, Nicolo Barella launched a ball from the middle to Mkhitaryan, who played to Dimarco. Fabio kept out the shot.

Killing the monster

Flu' stole in midfield and almost widened the gap in the first half. A back-heel pass from Arias to Cano turned into a wall for the Colombian, who shot. Sommer deflected, and the ball was left over for Samuel Xavier, who wasted it. It was 29 minutes in.

He had it again, after a cross from Samuel Xavier and a triple header: Thiago Silva, René and Ignácio, who headed it into the net, but he was ahead.

In the second half, Inter renewed legs with the entry of Luis Henrique, Valentin Carboni, Petar Sucic and the young Sebastiano Esposito, who changed the pace of the match.

Renato Gaúcho also renewed his midfield with Hercules and Lima. Arias, one of the best players of the World Cup, kept demanding the maximum from Sommer.

Near the end of the game, Inter came back to life. El Toro launched a shot that Fábio contained, and then another that hit the post. Dimarco also hit the post.

"We didn't give up. We tried until the end but it wasn't our day," Nerazurri coach Cristian Chivu, who was making his debut in the tournament, said.

But there was Hercules, the mythological being charged with slaying monsters, who invaded the opponent's half and scored the second, killing the Italian lion.

The Carioca bench was a party. The Rio carnival was in Charlotte. In North Carolina, a Brazilian sent home a club from across the Atlantic.

"Here we are not just representing Fluminense but an entire continent," Arias said. "One of the main strengths was humility. We knew the power of the team in front of us."