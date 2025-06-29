Club World Cup: PSG and Bayern Munich advance after eliminating Inter Miami and Flamengo

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de junio, 2025

Luis Enrique's PSG and Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich will meet in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup next Saturday, after eliminating Inter Miami and Brazil's Flamengo, respectively.

In an overwhelming development, the UEFA Champions League runners-up were merciless against the squad featuring Leo Messi, Luis Suárez, Javier Mascherano, and company, inflicting a merciless defeat on the side. They inflicted a brutal 4-0 defeat in the first half thanks to goals from João Neves (6', 39'), Tomás Avilés (44') and Achraf Hakimi (45+3').

Despite being largely outplayed by the Parisian side, Inter Miami delivered a fairly decent performance in the second half, pressing Luis Enrique's team more effectively and creating danger for a Donnarumma who had to strain on a couple of occasions to save the "zero" in his goal. The Italian even saved a header from Leo Messi, who had a good performance against his former team.

The Argentine star, who led Inter Miami to the round of 16, demonstrated that he remains relevant and still has the legs to play at the highest level, with only a year to go before the next World Cup.

After PSG's resounding victory, it was the turn of the day's highlight: Bayern vs. Flamengo, two of the tournament's best teams.

The mengão, who had won Group D after beating Chelsea, completed a competitive match against one of the best teams in European football. However, the hierarchy of Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich clearly tipped the scales for the Bavarians.

In the opening minutes alone, Bayern took the lead thanks to an untimely own goal by Chilean Erick Pulgar and a left-footed strike by Kane from outside the box.

Despite the early 0-2 lead, Flamengo recovered and, through Gerson, Plata and Jorginho, began to put Bayern in their own half, forcing Neuer to intervene on several occasions, including a phenomenal save against Luiz Araújo in the 12th minute.

In the 33rd minute, after so much persistence, Flamengo finally scored thanks to captain Gerson, who took a bouncing ball on the edge of the box and made the entire Hard Rock Stadium of Miami erupt.

Unfortunately for the mengão, Bayern struck again with a shot from outside the area. Leon Goretzka, who was being outplayed, tried his luck at 41' of the first half and, thanks to a false step by goalkeeper Agustin Rossi, his shot easily found the net.

Flamengo again had to run from behind and, thanks to their insistence, found themselves with another chance: a penalty for handball by Olise at 54' that Jorginho converted into a goal.

However, as had happened in the first half, when Flamengo was at its best, Bayern struck. In another unfortunate action, the Brazilian side was exposed at the start, and a wise Joshua Kimmich took an extra second to unsettle the Mêngão defense and set up a lone Kane, who showed no mercy in sentencing Rossi.

Now, PSG and Bayern will meet in a match that could very well be an early final. The other surefire quarterfinal tie will be between Palmeiras, the only South American representative still alive, along with Fluminense and Chelsea.

Fluminense, Manchester City vs. Al Hilal, Real Madrid vs. Juventus and Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey -the last Central American representative still in the tournament.