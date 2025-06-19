Club World Cup: Madrid stumbles in its debut, the Americas lose unbeaten streak against Europe

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 18 de junio, 2025

In a new matchday of the group stage of the 2025 Club World Cup, Real Madrid stumbled in their debut against Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, barely managing a 1-1 draw. Also in Group H, Pachuca lost 1-2 to RB Salzburg, marking the first defeat of a team from the Americas against a European club so far in the competition. Juventus and Manchester City debuted with resounding victories, especially the Italian club, which showed no mercy against Al Ain.

Real Madrid struggles in debut

Real Madrid, one of the tournament's favorites, drew 1-1 to Al Hilal in a match where the Saudi Arabian side not only matched the level of its rival, but at times was far superior, playing dynamic, aggressive and collective soccer that made "Los Blancos" tremble, especially in the first half.

Despite Al Hilal's good form, Gonzalo García was in charge of opening the scoring for Madrid in the 34th minute, after a pass from Rodrygo. However, minutes later, Rúben Neves equalized with a penalty kick in the 41st minute, adding a touch of justice to the match.

The duel between the two teams was a clash of new coaches: Xabi Alonso made his official debut for Madrid, and Simone Inzaghi did the same in the Saudi team.

At Madrid, the debuts of defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, two signings with whom the team intends to fix several of its problems with the ball, were noteworthy. Likewise, Luka Modric, who will leave Madrid at the end of the tournament, also had a very good start in the second half, where the Spanish team showed better form.

The chance for victory came from Federico Valverde from the penalty spot in the 90th minute, but his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Bono, who ended up being the star of the match with an excellent second half.

Pachuca falls with "injustice" to Salzburg

Mexican side Pachuca had a good overall performance against RB Salzburg, but lost 2-1 in an open and entertaining match. Israeli winger Oscar Gloukh scored a great goal in the 42nd minute for the Austrians, while Bryan González Oliván equalized in the 56th with another great goal from a free kick. Karim Onisiwo scored in the 76th minute with a tremendous header that was unstoppable for goalkeeper Moreno.

The Mexican team, despite the defeat, was superior in terms of possession, shots and great chances generated, but the lack of decisiveness was the downfall. Venezuelan Salomón Rondón, Pachuca's star player, was active on the attack, generating constant danger and many chances and advantages for his teammates, but the team was unable to convert.

Pachuca's loss was the first defeat of team from the Americas against a European club in the Club World Cup.

City and Juventus make merciless debuts

While several European clubs dropped points in their first match in the group stage of the Club World Cup, Manchester City and Juventus made it clear that there is no room for mercy.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side, who saw the debut of brand new reinforcements Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, beat Wydad AC 2-0 thanks to goals from Phil Foden ('2) and Jérémy Doku ('42).

Despite the sending off of Rico Lewis in the 88th minute, Guardiola's side clearly dominated the match, making a solid and convincing debut.

Juventus, meanwhile, thrashed Al Ain 5-0 in the final match of the day. Randal Kolo Muani (11', 45+4'), Francisco Conceicao (21', 58') and Kenan Yildiz (31') scored the goals for the Italian side. Conceição, in particular, stood out thanks to his relentless play on the wing and in the center of the attack, while Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz once again proved to be the leader on the field for the team from Turin.