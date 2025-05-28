Mexico: Carlos Vela retires after 19 years on the pitch
The Mexican striker wraps up a prolific career spanning over 600 matches and more than 200 goals. He found success both in Spain and in MLS, where he shined with Los Angeles FC.
Mexican soccer player Carlos Vela announced his retirement from professional soccer after 19 active seasons. He had been without a team since January, when he ended his tie with Los Angeles FC (MLS).
"Throughout my career I have lived very special moments, but the time has come to officially retire from professional soccer. There are not enough words to express the gratitude I have for my family, all the clubs that gave me the opportunity and to the fans for their support and affection. Thank you. It has been, an honor and a privilege to share my career with all of you," Vela wrote on his Instagram account.
In his nearly two active decades, Vela wore the jerseys of CD Guadalajara (Mexico); Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion (Premier League); UD Salamanca, Osasuna and Real Sociedad (Spain); and LAFC. He played a total of 561 games and scored 188 goals.
In addition, he represented Mexico in 72 games, scoring 19 goals.
LAFC published a farewell message for its all-time leading scorer: "A legend forever. Thank you so much, Vela! It has been an honor, captain."