Álex Palou makes history by becoming the first Spaniard to win the Indianapolis 500

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de mayo, 2025

Álex Palou has etched his name in the annals of motorsport by becoming the first Spanish driver to win the legendary Indianapolis 500 race.

In the 109th edition of the mythical American race, the Barcelonian from Sant Antoni de Vilamajor started from the sixth position and, after an impeccable race, won the Indy 500 in an electrifying finish. He consolidated his dominance in the 2025 IndyCar season with five wins in six races.

The race, held on Sunday, started late due to rain, which added an additional challenge to the already demanding Indianapolis oval.

RACE DAY! 🦍



Starting P6 for the biggest race of the year with a really fast car and 500 miles to make it happen. LET’S GO! pic.twitter.com/nUglOAK3Nw — Alex Palou Montalbo (@AlexPalou) May 25, 2025

The event was marked by incidents from the start: Scott McLaughlin touched the wall before the start, forcing his withdrawal, while Scott Dixon faced fire problems in the left rear tire of his single-seater. Palou, meanwhile, showed his combativeness from the start, trying to overtake Felix Rosenqvist on the outside.

ALEX PALOU gana su primera Indy 500, en su sexto intento, y logra el gran trofeo que le faltaba en IndyCar.

Primer español en conseguirlo, con una gestión fantástica y tras muchos años de frustraciones.

POR FIN ES SUYO pic.twitter.com/CIe08M0qcK — Mario 🏁|🥛🧱 (@MarioGS59) May 25, 2025

An exciting race



On lap 10, after a restart, Palou overtook Dixon, while the group of drivers stretched out. However, rain forced a yellow flag on lap 19 for the slippery track. During a pit stop, Palou gained a position, narrowly dodging Rosenqvist, and reported over the radio that his car was in good condition.

Maintaining a conservative strategy, he allowed David Malukas to overtake him, while Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen alternated in the lead.

Strategies and key moments



Strategies varied between the teams, with Palou moving up to fourth after rivals with different tactics stopped. However, the incidents did not stop: Rossi left oil on the track just behind the Spaniard, and on lap 82, a spin by Rinus VeeKay in the pit lane brought back the safety car.

The Chip Ganassi team executed an efficient stop, putting Palou in fifth position, virtually first according to their strategy.

Tense moments occurred during the race, such as Ryan Hunter-Reay's accident, which out took several mechanics in the pits (fortunately without serious injuries), and a multiple-car crash between Kyle Larson, Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb, which caused another neutralization.

Palou took advantage to overtake Jack Harvey and consolidate fourth place. Later, Conor Daly starred in a double overtake on Malukas and Palou, but the Spaniard stayed close, especially when Daly began having problems with his tires.

Palou's historic win



¡HISTORIA DE ESPAÑA! ALEX PALOU GANA LAS 500 MILLAS DE INDIANÁPOLIS



VAMOS, VAMOSpic.twitter.com/XzyajMB78Q — ElReyGuiri (@ElReyGuiri) May 25, 2025

With 33 laps to go, Palou pitted alongside Santino Ferrucci, but Marcus Ericsson came out ahead.

However, with 14 laps to go, Palou executed a masterful overtake on Ericsson, taking the lead. Cleverly, the Spaniard managed his advantage, using the lapped drivers Foster and DeFrancesco to benefit from the slipstream.

Finally, he crossed the finish line in first place, sealing his victory with the traditional milk bath, a ritual reserved for Indy 500 champions.

Lo voy a decir: a 25 de mayo de 2025, ALEX PALOU ES EL MEJOR PILOTO DEL MUNDO.



Y de este barco no me baja ni dios. pic.twitter.com/FpQyB2kmKi — Carlos Ventura (@CarlosF1Ventura) May 25, 2025

With this triumph, Palou not only becomes the first Spaniard to win the Indianapolis 500, surpassing previous attempts by compatriots such as Fernando Alonso, Oriol Servià and Fermín Vélez, but also strengthens his lead in the 2025 IndyCar season.

His fifth victory in six races consolidates his dominance in the category, and he has also won several championships.