Lozano scores game-winning point while Messi keeps Inter Miami's hopes alive

Published by Virginia Martínez 25 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) San Diego FC defeated Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday in the 15th round of MLS, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Mexico’s Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

The former Napoli striker’s header in the 90+5th minute dealt another blow to the Galaxy, the reigning MLS champions who are still searching for their first win this season.

The Los Angeles squad, hampered by the injury of their star, Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig, has suffered 11 defeats and is sinking to last place in the Western Conference with just four points.

In their inaugural MLS season, San Diego FC is enjoying the bright side, sitting second in the Western Conference with 27 points—just four behind leaders Vancouver Whitecaps.

Messi earns Inter Miami a point

Elsewhere, veteran French striker Olivier Giroud scored in Los Angeles FC's (LAFC) 2-2 tie against CF Montreal.

The former Arsenal striker capitalized on a rebound in the box in the 77th minute, scoring his second goal in nine games this season.

For his part, Argentine Maxi Urruti secured a point for the New England Revolution with an 84th-minute goal, helping them come from behind to a 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Inter Miami also rescued a dramatic 3-3 tie on the road against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union, who squandered a two-goal lead.

Lionel Messi's spectacular free kick in the 87th minute cut the deficit, and Venezuelan Telasco Segovia scored the equalizer in stoppage time (90+5th minute).

Want it more dramatic or casual?