Cunningham strengthens Pistons’ lead in the East with win over Celtics

Published by Israel Duro 16 de diciembre, 2025

The Pistons again proved that, right now, they are the team to beat in the East. With another outstanding performance by Cade Cunningham, Detroit tightened its grip on the conference lead with a hard-fought win over the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors climbed into third place in the East with a victory over the Miami Heat.

The Pistons point guard starred in another brilliant offensive performance (32 points) in a tightly contested game in which the score changed hands 15 times before Detroit distanced itself in the closing minutes.

Cunningham, who averages nearly 27 points per game this season, made six 3-pointers and hit 11 of 21 shots from the field to help Detroit to a 21-5 record lead in the East.

An intense game

But Detroit had to dig deep for its fourth straight win because of a tenacious performance by Boston, which built as much as a 12-point lead in the second quarter. "We love tough, close games like this," Cunningham said. "I think these types of games motivate us even more."

Detroit's starters were supported by 47 points off the bench, with Caris LeVert contributing 13 points in 19 minutes on the court and Jaden Ivey adding 10. "We have a very complete roster; we have starters at every position," Cunningham said. "Players who come in and do their job better than anyone in the league."

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 34 points, while Derrick White finished with 31.

Toronto's rise

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors improved their record to 16-11 and moved up to third place in the Eastern Conference with a 106-96 away win over the Miami Heat.

Brandon Ingram's 28 points were key for Toronto, which outscored Miami 32-19 in the final quarter to secure the victory.

Jokic wins pulse of Durant

Nikola Jokic's 12th triple-double of the season gave the Denver Nuggets an agonizing victory over the Houston Rockets (128-125). The Serbian scored 39 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before being ejected in the final minutes of overtime for an accumulation of personal fouls.

For the Rockets, who battled to the final buzzer, Alperen Sengun, with another triple-double (33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists), had in his hands the tie, but his last three-pointer to tie the game missed.

The Mavs fall despite Cooper Flagg's 42 points

Cooper Flagg became the youngest player to score at least 40 points in an NBA game, but his 42 points did not prevent the Dallas Mavericks from falling 140-133 to the Jazz in Utah.