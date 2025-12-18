Memphis beats Minnesota and the Bulls beat the Cavs in the NBA

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de diciembre, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road and the Chicago Bulls did the same at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in the NBA.

A day after the NBA Cup finals, in which the New York Knicks won their first title in 52 years by beating the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in Las Vegas, Nevada state, the American basketball league's regular season resumed Wednesday with two games.

Timberwolves fall at home

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Western Conference finalists for two consecutive years, lost at home to the Memphis Grizzlies 116-110, but remain in sixth place in the conference with a record of 17 wins and 10 losses.

The Grizzlies won in Minneapolis after a close game, in which the largest lead between the two teams was nine points.

Despite not having star player Ja Morant on the court, Memphis did have an excellent performance by Jaren Jackson Jr. who scored 28 points and took 12 rebounds.

Also outstanding for the visitors was Jock Landale, who came off the bench to contribute 20 points and grab a dozen rebounds.

The Timberwolves, who suffered the late loss of Anthony Edwards, saw six of their players score 12 points or more, including Julius Randle, who managed 21 units, but it was insufficient to prevent their 10th loss of the season.

French center Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Memphis is ninth in the West with a record of 13 wins and 14 losses, tied with the Golden State Warriors, who are eighth.

Bulls hit the ground running at the United Center

At the United Center, the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-111 despite 32 points scored by Donovan Mitchell for the Cavs.

Australian Josh Giddey recorded another triple-double at the home where a certain Michael Jordan excelled in the 1990s and led the Bulls to six championship rings.

Giddey scored 23 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 11 assists to lead the Bulls, who are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11 wins and 15 losses.