Brunson allows Knicks to keep partying after dramatic comeback

After being down by 16 points and with a three-pointer by Jalen Brunson with 4.4 seconds on the clock, the New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 114-113 on Thursday in a comeback day for Victor Wembanyama.

Without Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns, forward Josh Hart and center Mitchell Robinson, absent due to rest, the Knicks overcame a double-digit deficit at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to extend their consecutive winning streak to seven.

They did it two days after winning their first NBA Cup title, against the Wemby Spurs, and with a visibly depleted Brunson.

Brunson, going from strength to strength until the decisive basket

The Knicks’ star sealed the game with a clutch three-pointer with just under five seconds left, defended by Andrew Nembhard, finishing the night with 25 points and seven assists.

"I was garbage to start the game," a critical Brunson said. "I want to thank my teammates for saving me, we found a way to win this game."

A terrific defensive action by OG Anunoby sealed the win for the Knicks. The Briton stole the ball from Cameroon's Pascal Siakam, who was poised to snatch a hard-fought win for Mike Brown's team.

"No matter who's on the court, we hope to maintain our level," Brown said. "Our group likes to compete."

The Pacers, meanwhile, suffering the absence of their top star, injured Tyrese Haliburton, suffered their third straight loss and sit in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference with six wins and 21 losses.

San Antonio's thrashing to forget the NBA Cup



The San Antonio Spurs turned the NBA Cup page and cruised to a 119-94 victory over the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Dylan Harper was the leading scorer for the Texans with 25 points, while French prodigy Victor Wembanyama, 21, returned to the bench and posted 15 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes of action.

Harper, 19, had the best night of his league career recording five rebounds and three assists. "I have a lot of confidence right now," Harper said. "The coaches are telling me they have confidence in my talent and I have to go out there and do what I can."

Wemby, who suffered the loss of his grandmother prior to the NBA Cup finals, added his third straight game starting off the bench as part of recovery process after an injury that kept him out for 12 games.

San Antonio delivered its best form in a strong offensive second half, scoring 62 points while its solid defense held the capital team to 41.

Doncic's triple-double revives the Lakers

The Angeles Lakers rallied from at least a 10-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 143-135. Luka Doncic led the way to victory with 45 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, while LeBron James added a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds.

The 143 points by the Lakers tonight set a season-high for today's visitors at the Delta Center (Utah). "We were able to stop them at the right time," Doncic noted. "It's always difficult to play away from home, 12-3 is a good record and we have to keep growing."

Doncic, 26, adds his 10th triple double of 40 points and is fourth on the NBA's all-time list led by Oscar Robertson with 22.

The Los Angeles team delivered its best performance in the fourth quarter, outscoring Utah 41-29. Marcus Smart knocked down five three-pointers on nine attempts.

For Utah, guard Keyonte George was the standout performer with 34 points, but there was little he could do to avoid the purple-clad team’s 15th loss of the season.