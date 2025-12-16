Aaron Rodgers vindicates himself in the Steelers' victory over the Dolphins

Published by Israel Duro 16 de diciembre, 2025

Aaron Rodgers silenced criticism of his play since his arrival in Pittburg with his best game to date with the franchise. The quarterback, who threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, was key in the 28-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins, who remain mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, and allows the Steelers to maintain the lead in the American Football Conference (AFC) North Division.

Dolphins' comeback dream comes to an end

The Dolphins, who were coming off a streak of four consecutive victories, saw their dreams of reaching the postseason collide with the Steelers' tough defense and their own offensive sloppiness.

Up to halftime, the game was dominated by the defenses, but Pittsburgh unleashed its offense in the third quarter and finished it off late. In fact, the score did not move until the second quarter, when the Floridians scored a 54-yard field goal by Riley Patterson.

Steelers reaction

That sparked Pittsburgh’s offense, which surged late in the half to take the lead by the break. At the restart, the game flipped entirely, with the Steelers’ offense taking over and dominating the contest.

After forcing a quick punt, Pittsburgh all but sealed the win with a 10-play, 72-yard drive that again culminated in another touchdown on a scoring throw from Rodgers. The former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback added 28 yards by linking up former Seattle Seahawks star receiver D.K. Metcalf.