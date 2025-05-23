Venezuelan Jorbit Vivas gives the Yankees the win with the first home run of his career

Published by Virginia Martínez 23 de mayo, 2025

Venezuelan Jorbit Vivas hit his first major league home run Thursday to give the New York Yankees a 1-0 victory over the Texas Rangers. Vivas, 24, hit the home run off right-hander Nathan Eovaldi during the fifth inning at New York's Yankee Stadium.

Propped up all afternoon by pitcher Carlos Rodón, the Bronx Bombers needed only the Venezuelan rookie's hit to complete the three-game series sweep.

Vivas has appeared in 17 games for the Yankees since he was called up on May 2 to replace the injured Jazz Chisholm Jr.

American Carlos Rodón, the other New York mainstay, allowed two hits and two walks and reached eight strikeouts in the six innings he pitched.

Another Venezuelan, Ranger Suárez, was also key from the mound in the Philadelphia Phillies' 2-0 victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Suárez pitched 6.2 innings, striking out six opponents and giving up three walks.

The Venezuelan, who missed the first few weeks of the season due to injury, won the duel against compatriot Germán Márquez and secured the seventh consecutive win for the Phillies.

Meanwhile, another Venezuelan, Gleyber Torres, left the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians due to discomfort in his lower right leg.

The former Yankees player did not return to a game in which Cleveland won resoundingly, 7-0, with a home run and three RBIs by Dominican Ángel Martínez.