Barcelona renews Hansi Flick's contract until 2027

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de mayo, 2025

FC Barcelona extended the contract of its technical director, German Hansi Flick, for one more season, until June 30, 2027, as confirmed by the Spanish team.

"FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the renewal of his contract, which will tie him to the Club until 30 June 2027. The German coach has signed a new contract on Wednesday at the Club offices in the presence of FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta," the institution said via a communication.

This renewal comes after just one season.

In his first season, Flick guided the team to their 28th Spanish league title, their thirtieth Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España.

In addition, he managed to win 43 of the 54 matches he has coached. Merits that have led FC Barcelona to want him to continue for another year.

"Hansi Flick has made Barça fans happy in his first season for many reasons: for the belief he has given to the team, for the epic comebacks and for the trophies. The excitement that the German has brought to the club in his first year in charge has made FC Barcelona a feared rival once again in Europe," concluded the Spanish team.

Flick arrived at FC Barcelona with the task of turning around a team adrift. Without the possibility of making major signings - due to the institution's poor financial situation - he has had to imprint his character and style on a squad made up, for the most part, of very young players - such as, for example, Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Pau Cubarsí -, who have shown a talent unbecoming for athletes of their age.

The German manager was officially hired on May 29, 2024, succeeding Xavi Hernández, one of FC Barcelona's legends.