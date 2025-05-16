Lamine Yamal and Hansi Flick's Barcelona conquer LaLiga

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de mayo, 2025

FC Barcelona claimer their 28th LaLiga title after defeating RCD Espanyol 0-2 on the penultimate matchday of the season. This victory adds to the Copa del Rey title they secured just a few weeks earlier.

With two games left and just six points remaining in the season, Barcelona holds a seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, making it mathematically impossible for the defending champions from the Spanish capital to catch their eternal rivals in the standings.

With this victory, Barcelona, coached by German manager Hansi Flick, regains the Spanish throne, a title they haven't held in two seasons. Flick’s last championship came during the 2022/2023 season.

In the match against Espanyol, one of their biggest rivals, the goals that sealed the victory came from Lamine Yamal, who scored with an impressive left-footed strike from outside the box, and Fermín López, who finished off a well-executed team move to send the ball into the net.

When asked at a press conference about who deserves the credit for the azulgrana’s achievement, Flick didn’t hesitate in naming who he believes is ultimately responsible for the team’s success.

"It's not Lamine (Yamal) or Flick's League. It's Barcelona's League. We are all important. The group is the key," the German manager said. "We are doing a great job, with mentality, attitude. It is fantastic to see the family we have created. We take care of each other, it's unique."

"We will keep working to keep getting better," Flick added.

A few weeks ago, Barcelona clinched the Copa del Rey title by defeating Real Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling final. Pedri, Ferran Torres, and Jules Koundé were on target for the azulgrana, while Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni scored for Los Merengues.scored.