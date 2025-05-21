Aaron Judge stars in Yankees' win against Rangers

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de mayo, 2025

Star Aaron Judge scored two runs, two hits and two RBIs and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 5x2 on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium (New York). The 32-year-old American is up to 16 homers and 43 RBIs in 2025 and improves his batting average to .403, leading the majors in all three categories.

The two-time American League MVP (2022, 2024) has recorded hits in nine of his last 10 games and is batting .415 over his last 30."

Meanwhile, the Rangers plated two runs in the ninth but came up short in their comeback attempt.

Other results

In another game, the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the San Diego Padres 3–0, backed by a three-hit effort from the Canadian club.

Dominican slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his sixth home run of the season with a blast to left field in the first inning, while Venezuela’s Anthony Santander added to the effort with a two-run shot in the fifth.

Toronto (23–24), AFP noted, remains one game below the .500 mark and sits in third place in the American League East.

On the other hand, a sacrifice fly by Taylor Walls gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 3–2 win against the Houston Astros.

Mexico’s Jonathan Aranda came up clutch with a two-run RBI single that tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Mexico's Paredes hits 80th home run

For the Astros, Isaac Paredes continued his strong run, hitting his 80th career home run in the Major Leagues, but it wasn’t enough to prevent his team’s loss.

The Hermosillo, Mexico native has hit eight home runs this season and is on pace to exceed 19 in 2024. His personal best is 31, set in 2023 with Tampa Bay.

Cuban pitcher Aroldis Chapman recorded saves in back-to-back games for the third time this season, helping the Boston Red Sox secure a 2–0 win against the New York Mets.

The Boston Red Sox managed just four hits, including one from their Dominican star and key signing for the 2025 season, Juan Soto.

Venezuelan Luzardo gets his fifth victory

Venezuelan Jesus Luzardo (5-0) pitched six complete innings, allowing two hits and one run, to earn his fifth win of 2025 as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Colorado Rockies 7–4.

Philadelphia became the first National League team to reach 30 wins this season.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants edged the Kansas City Royals 3–2, thanks in part to Dominican Willy Adames, who tied the game in the fourth with his first triple of the year, driving in Puerto Rican Eliot Ramos.

With this win, San Francisco has now won four of its last five games.