Dominican Jesús Sánchez drives in four runs in Marlins' win over Cubs

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de mayo, 2025

With a two-run double in the ninth inning by Dominican Jesús Sánchez, the home Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 8-7 on Monday at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Sánchez, 27, came within a triple of hitting for the cycle after a first-inning home run, a single in the fifth and the decisive double in the ninth on a night where he had three hits and four RBIs.

Miami lost a three-run lead early in the game and managed to rally in the final inning as Venezuelan Daniel Palencia (0-1) tried to close the door.

Mexican Valente Bellozo (1-2) entered in relief and pitched three innings in which he allowed no runs in his first win of 2025.

Cincinnati Reds

In another result on Monday, the Cincinnati Reds won 7-1 over the Pittsburgh Pirates and extended their consecutive winning streak to five. Dominican Elly de la Cruz hit a pair of doubles to give him 33 RBIs on the season.

De la Cruz, 23, is trying to bounce back from a losing streak that has seen him hit for a .200 average over the past 15 games, with 12 hits in 60 at-bats.

New York Mets fall

Elsewhere, Cuban closer Aroldis Chapman earned his seventh save of the season in the Boston Red Sox's 3-1 win over the New York Mets.

Chapman, 37, played in his 816th major league game tonight, with 342 saves.

The Mets have lost four of their last five games.

Houston Astros

Puerto Rican Victor Caratini led the way to the Houston Astros' 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays with a first-inning home run, his third of the season.

Houston improved its record to 25 wins and 22 losses, keeping pace with the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West.

Arizona Diamondbacks power

Brandon Pfaadt became the first pitcher with seven major league wins this season, while Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo chipped in with a two-run home run apiece as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-5.