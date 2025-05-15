Suárez is the fourth Venezuelan with the most home runs in the Major Leagues

Published by Virginia Martínez 15 de mayo, 2025

Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks’ star player, moved up to fourth place among the best Venezuelan hitters in Major League Baseball with a home run in an 8-7 win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Suarez, 33, has hit 13 homers this season and 289 in his career, moving him ahead of Bob Abreu (288) on the list.

Among Venezuelan hitters, the slugger from Puerto Ordaz is behind Magglio Ordóñez (294), Andrés Galarraga (399) and Miguel Cabrera (511).

Last month, Suarez became the first Venezuelan to hit four home runs in a game, something that has only been achieved by 18 other players in the majors.

His home run on Wednesday also drove in runs by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Josh Naylor, giving the visitors a 6-2 lead in the third inning in San Francisco.

The Dominican Ketel Marte, with two home runs in the first and fourth innings, was the standout player for the D-backs, who secured a 2-1 series victory.

Suárez’s 13 home runs this season rank him fourth in the Major Leagues, tied with Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The top gun, Aaron Judge, hit his 15th home run of the season in the New York Yankees' 3-2 road victory against the Seattle Mariners.

The 135-yard missile hit by “The Judge” shattered the 2-2 tie displayed on the scoreboard in the eighth inning in Seattle.

The "Bronx Bombers" claimed a 2-1 series victory ahead of their much-anticipated showdown against their neighbors, the Mets, which begins on Friday.

In other games, the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 with the second consecutive home run by Mexican Isaac Paredes.