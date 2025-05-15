Messi's Inter draws 3-3 against Earthquakes with double from Argentina's Allende

Published by Virginia Martínez 15 de mayo, 2025

With two goals from Argentine Tadeo Allende, Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi Tadeo Allende tied 3-3 on Wednesday at San Jose Earthquakes during the thirteenth matchday of the North American league (MLS).

Inter, which dropped to fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 22 points, once again struggled defensively in a match that featured five first-half goals.

Allende, on loan from Spain’s Celta de Vigo, stepped in for Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, who missed his second consecutive match.

On Saturday, Messi suffered his heaviest defeat in MLS as Inter Miami lost 4-1 to Minnesota United. Although he contributed to two of Inter's goals, he failed to score his own goals and finished the match amid loud protests directed at the referee.

The visitors took the lead just 35 seconds into the match when Uruguayan defender Maxi Falcón headed in a cross from Spain’s Jordi Alba on the left flank.

Inter's long-awaited return to winning ways—having secured just one victory in their last six matches across all competitions—began to unravel just three minutes in, when a defensive error gifted a goal to Colombian striker Cristian Arango.

From his own half, Falcón played the ball back to Argentine goalkeeper Óscar Ustari, who then misplayed a pass intended for Noah Allen.

Argentine Cristian Espinoza intercepted the ball and passed it to ”Chicho“ Arango for him to score at will.

San Jose, boasting the league’s best offense this MLS season, took the lead in the 37th minute when American youngster Beau Leroux capitalized on a loose ball at the edge of the box, unleashing a thunderous strike just inside the post.