Official: Commanders to be Dolphins' opponent in first NFL game in Spain

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de mayo, 2025

The unknown has been cleared up. The Washington Commanders will be the opponent of the Miami Dolphins in the first National Football League (NFL) game to be played in Spain at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, as confirmed by the league and the franchise.

This will be the first time two NFL franchises will face each other in Spain. The duel is scheduled for Nov. 16.

"For the first time ever... an NFL game in Madrid, Spain," the league wrote on social media, confirming the news.

"¡Vamos a Madrid! Excited to be a part of the first-ever NFL game in Spain," the Commanders reported, also via social media.

In January, the NFL and Real Madrid, as owner of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, confirmed the Dolphins participation in the first NFL game in Spain. They did so releasing a fun video starring Real Madrid player Vinícius Jr. and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"For us it is a great honor that a competition of the prestige and greatness of the NFL has chosen the Bernabéu to become its own home. The NFL will be the great protagonist of an event that will go around the world. And it will do so in a Bernabéu that has been transformed to be able to experience these emotions and to continue to be a global stadium," said Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, during the announcement of the game.

The showdown between the Dolphins and the Commanders in Spain is one of eight games that the NFL announced will be played abroad next season.

The purpose of playing outside the country is, commissioner Roger Goodell said, to expand the NFL brand and gain a wider fan base around the world.