NFL: Washington Commanders announce return to capital city

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de abril, 2025

The Washington Commanders of the National Football League (NFL) announced plans to build a new stadium in Washington, D. C., confirming their return to the capital and their departure from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The Commanders' new venue, which will cost an estimated $3.2 billion, will be located on the ruins of Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, where they played from 1961 to 1996 under the name Washington Redskins and won their most prestigious titles.

"Today is a defining moment for the Washington Commanders. RFK Stadium holds a legendary place in our history – it's where the team dominated the NFL, capturing three Super Bowls and creating unforgettable memories for fans. Now, we have the opportunity to honor that legacy by building a new world-class stadium – one that is also a once-in-a-generation catalyst for uplifting and transforming our region," said Josh Harris, managing partner of the Commanders.

It is slated for completion in 2030. It will have capacity for 65,000 people and housing, parks, hotels, restaurants and retail will be built around it.

Commanders will allocate an investment of some $2.7 billion, while the capital's mayor's office will grant the project around $500 million.