Carlo Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid and signs with Brazil

12 de mayo, 2025

What was an open secret is now a reality. Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid and take the helm of Brazil, as confirmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

"The best national team in the history of soccer will now be led by the world's most decorated coach," the CBF reported via social media. "Carlo Ancelotti, synonymous with historic achievements, was announced by CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues as the new head coach of the Brazilian national team."

Rodrigues welcomed the Italian manager. "Bringing in Carlo Ancelotti to coach Brazil is more than just a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to regain the top spot on the podium. He is the best coach in history and now he is leading the best team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian soccer," he said.

Ancelotti, who will aim to put Brazil back at the top of the game, will begin his new phase in a month, when he will head the "Canarinha" for their games against Ecuador and Paraguay. Until then, he will coach Real Madrid for three more games, until May 25. He will have a contract until after the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ancelotti: "Synonymous with historic achievements"

The fact that the CBF has referred to its new coach as "synonymous with historic achievements" is no coincidence. There is evidence. During the two decades he has been sitting on the bench, Ancelotti has won countless titles in the five countries where he has worked.

His trophy cabinet includes 16 domestic titles: one Serie A (AC Milan), one Italian Cup (AC Milan), one Italian Super Cup (AC Milan), one Premier League title (Chelsea), one Community Shield (Chelsea), one FA Cup (Chelsea), one Ligue 1 title (Paris Saint-Germain), one Bundesliga title (Bayern Munich), two German Super Cups (Bayern Munich), two La Liga titles (Real Madrid), two Copa del Rey titles (Real Madrid) and two Spanish Super Cups (Real Madrid).

He also achieved continental successes, specifically 15 European titles: five UEFA Champions League titles (two with AC Milan and three with Real Madrid), five European Super Cups (two with AC Milan and three with Real Madrid), three Club World Cups (one with AC Milan and two with Real Madrid), one Intertoto Cup (Juventus) and one FIFA Intercontinental Cup (Real Madrid).

As a player, he won 14 titles: two UEFA Champions League titles (AC Milan), two Intercontinental Cups (AC Milan), two European Super Cups (AC Milan), three Serie A (one with AS Roma and two with AC Milan), four Italian Cups (AS Roma) and one Italian Super Cup (AC Milan).