Dembélé and Donnarumma lead PSG to first-leg victory against resilient Arsenal

Published by Virginia Martínez 30 de abril, 2025

With a clutch goal from Ousmane Dembélé and two stunning saves by Gigi Donnarumma, PSG defeated Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

PSG will look to defend their narrow lead next week at the Parc des Princes. The other semifinal kicks off Wednesday, with Inter Milan hosting Barcelona.

Hurricane Kvaratskhelia

Having already secured the Ligue 1 title and lost some momentum in April, PSG came out at Emirates Stadium determined to strike early and take control against Arsenal.

Their opening 20 minutes were impressive—relentless pressure, authority, speed, and precision in attack. It was in this dominant stretch that Dembélé scored in the fourth minute.

The winger-turned-finisher burst through midfield, linked up on the left with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and the Georgian delivered a slick outside-foot cross that Dembélé met with a first-time, angled strike.

Dembélé cemented his status as Europe’s top scorer in 2025 with his 26th goal of the year, bringing his season total to 33.

Kvaratskhelia, PSG’s icing on the cake and a January signing from Napoli, was a hurricane on the left side, overwhelming Jurrien Timber. He even called for a penalty after being grabbed while storming into the box.

At the half-hour mark, Spanish international David Raya was quick to react to a shot from Désiré Doué, who was set up by Dembélé, coming against the run of play.

After dethroning Real Madrid with a resounding 5-1 win in the quarter-finals, Arsenal found themselves on the ropes. However, with courage and determination, they managed to overcome the visitors' relentless pressing and turn the tide of the match.

Bukayo Saka, the boy who joined Arsenal's youth academy at the age of 7, started to glide down the sides. His cross was inches short of Gabriel Martinelli's goal-bound effort.

Merino, just a few inches off

In the final minute of the first half, the Brazilian had his best chance. In space, he whipped in a cross in front of Donnarumma, but the Italian giant stretched his imposing frame and made the save.

Arsenal came close to another equalizer just after the start of the second half from a free-kick taken by Declan Rice, the hero against Real Madrid with his set-piece double, which was headed home by Mikel Merino. However, referee Slavko Vincic ruled it offside by the smallest of margins after a lengthy VAR review.

The "Gunners" had managed to level terms with the Parisians, but once again, Donnarumma proved to be the hero, making an incredible save during a one-on-one against Belgian Leandro Trossard in the 56th minute.

As the hour mark approached, the spectacle was at its peak—an exchange of blows at the highest physical level, with astonishing precision from both sides.

The match's scorer, Dembélé, sat on the field in the 68th minute, clearly in pain, and was replaced by Bradley Barcola.

In the final half hour, PSG gradually shifted from the exuberance of their opening minutes to become a solid, resilient block, with Arsenal unable to find any cracks.

Even Luis Enrique's favored Gonçalo Ramos, came close to making it 2-0 with a shot that rattled the crossbar just five minutes from time.