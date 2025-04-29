From 'Canarinha' to 'Tomatinha'? Brazil to betray one of its emblems at the 2026 World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de abril, 2025

There is just over a year to go before the ball starts rolling again at the world's top soccer tournament. So far, seven national teams have qualified for the World Cup 2026. In addition to the three hosts - United States, Canada and Mexico - Japan, New Zealand, Iran and Argentina have already qualified.

The most decorated team in World Cup history has yet to secure its spot. As Brazil continues its battle to qualify for the next edition, it has found itself at the center of the latest controversy surrounding the tournament.

The latest reports indicate that the Canarinha, in the 2026 World Cup, will wear a red reserve uniform, a color it has never used since 1917, eliminating the blue it usually used until now.

The fact that the five-time world champions used blue—the same as yellow in their official kit— is to honor the colors that appear on their flag, which does not contain a single red pigment.

Although there is no official confirmation at the moment, this information has already raised a stir among Brazilian fans. For example, sports commentator Galvão Bueno, in statements collected by ESPN, described it as an "insult" that his national team will wear red in its second kit.

"Red jersey? What's that got to do with it? It's a great insult to Brazilian football. I'm very angry. It's horrible," Bueno said during a debate.

Users on social networks pointed to this change reflecting the communism that rules Brazil, with Lula da Silva at the helm.

Goodbye to the Nike logo

Aside from the color, another change that the Canarinha will make to its jersey is that of the Nike logo, the sports brand that sponsors it. Both parties renewed their commercial link at the end of 2024.

Instead of Nike's mythical swoosh, Brazil will wear on its jersey the silhouette of Michael Jordan, the logo that the NBA legend created with the sports brand.

Some users on social networks even dared to publish the design of the alleged second kit that Brazil will wear at the 2026 World Cup.