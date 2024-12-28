Triumphs, controversies and exploits: the great sporting moments of 2024

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de diciembre, 2024

Trophies lifted into the air, epic victories, titanic struggles on the field of play, the farewell of some legends, images that will be captured in books or chapters that will rarely be repeated. There are many moments that sport has gifted us in a year in which we have enjoyed practically all the most important competitions on the planet. In VOZ we compile those sports stories lived in 2024.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games: the controversy was served

Perhaps no one remembers an Olympic Games as controversial as Paris 2024 has been. The world's biggest sporting event, whose last edition was held in the French capital from late July to mid-August, left several snapshots that eclipsed records, milestones and triumphs.

Paris 2024 Olympic GamesCordon Press.

Before the Paris 2024 Olympics began, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was leaving signs that a tournament very different from those that preceded it was coming: promoting Agenda 2030 and controlling absolutely everything that moved through the French capital through artificial intelligence (AI) and a police deployment difficult to match.

During the Paris 2024 Olympics, a series of controversies garnered global attention. These included pollution in the Seine River, which forced the postponement of several events; the participation of transgender athletes in the female category, such as boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu Ting, who even won medals; an opening ceremony criticized for its "woke" elements; the sabotage of fiber optic networks; and the arrest of an athlete for purchasing cocaine. These incidents collectively cast a shadow over the City of Light and its Olympic celebrations.

In strictly sporting terms, there were moments that are becoming commonplace - such as the US delegation returning home as the winner of the Olympics - or historic images like the new record of Armand Duplantis, the last Olympic vault of Simone Biles or Katie Ledecky, who fell one gold medal short of being the most decorated woman at the Olympics. The countdown to Los Angeles 2028 is on.

Spain returns to the top of soccer with the European Championship and the Ballon d'Or

In 2008, Spain was crowned Euro champion and, from then on, there was no rival to stop them: they triumphed at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and at Euro 2012, with the famous tiki taka that has become part of the annals of soccer history. But then came the decline of that generation that marveled so much. Until this year, when the Spanish national team returned to the top by conquering the Euro 2024.

The Euro triumph - in addition to his performance for his team, Manchester City - saw Rodri Hernández win the Ballon d'Or, the highest individual award in the world of soccer, becoming only the second Spaniard in history to lift the trophy. He beat Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham in the voting.

Argentina, Copa America's most decorated national team

On the other side of the pond, the Albiceleste won its 16th Copa América after beating Colombia in the final. In doing so, they broke Uruguay's record and became the most successful national team in the top American national team tournament.

Argentina played an almost impeccable competition. Its only setback was in the quarterfinals against Ecuador: a game that the national team coached by Lionel Scaloni overcame in a penalty shootout to advance to the next round. The rest of the matches were victories.

At the national team level, FIFA confirmed the designation of Spain, Portugal and Morocco as hosts of the World Cup 2030 and Saudi Arabia as host of the 2034 World Cup.

Real Madrid, king of Europe; Botafogo makes history

At the team level, Real Madrid achieved its fifteenth UEFA Champions League, extending its legendary status in European soccer's top competition and further distancing itself from its immediate pursuers. The merengues defeated Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium (London, United Kingdom), with goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior. The team rounded off its year by winning its 36th league title.

In South America's top club competition, the Copa Libertadores, Botafogo made history by winning it for the first time ever. It defeated Atlético Mineiro in a final held at the Más Monumental stadium (Buenos Aires, Argentina). And in Mexico, América won its third consecutive title by beating Monterrey in the final of the Apertura tournament. In MLS, the Los Angeles Galaxy achieved their sixth trophy and Leo Messi was named Season MVP.

There was no match for the Celtics

From soccer to basketball where the Boston Celtics had one of the best seasons in recent memory. The men from Massachusetts managed to break the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers and become the franchise with the most rings in NBA history (18, total) after defeating the the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 overall.

For much of the season, the roster coached by Joe Mazzulla turned the TD Garden into a fortress, conceding in only six games. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were the big architects of the Celtics' 18th ring.

Double-double for the Chiefs, who are the team to beat

Public enemy number one this season. Because the Kansas City Chiefs are the team to beat, after adding their second consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophy to their trophy cabinet last season in the Super Bowl LVIII. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada).

This season, already in play, all 32 franchises have the goal of appearing in Super Bowl LIX, to be played at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) on February 9, 2025.

Ohtani's Dodgers batted better

In baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers - who this season featured one of the best players of the moment, Japan's Shohei Ohtani - won their eighth World Series by beating the New York Yankees 4-1 on aggregate. It was the first title since 2020 for one of the major league baseball (MLB) franchises.

Until recently, Ohtani -who became the first player in history to reach 50 home runs and 50 steals in a season- had the best contract in MLB. Until the New York Mets decided to sign Dominican Juan Soto, who reached a deal valued at $765 million for 15 years.

Nadal's farewell and the rise of Sinner and Alcaraz

Perhaps some of the saddest news from the sporting world came when Rafa Nadal announced his retirement after more than two decades at the highest level. The Spanish tennis player played his last professional match on November 19.

Few tennis players and sportsmen in general can say that their showcases glitter as much as Nadal's. Because he has an enviable collection, full of trophies and medals: 92, including 22 Grand Slams. But if there is a tournament in which the Spanish tennis player has excelled is Roland Garros. No one in the history of tennis, so far, has managed to climb to the top of the Parisian podium. And it seems unlikely that anyone will dethrone him. Nadal has disputed the final of Roland Garros 14 times and, in all 14, he has triumphed, earning the nickname of the king of the clay.

Before Nadal, Federer retired, leaving only Novak Djokovic of a Big Three that have created tennis history. Young players like Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (23) are destined to be the next generation to dominate on the courts. This season, both have shared the four Grand Slams: the Spaniard won at Roland Garros and at Wimbledon; and the Italian, in the US Open and at the Australian Open.

Matador' Topuria and the return of Mike Tyson

The fans of contact sports have seen this year the growth of a Spanish-Georgian fighter, who has become the great reference of the mixed martial arts (MMA) modality of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It is Ilia Topuria, who in February, became featherweight champion after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at the Anaheim Center in California.

Topuria, known as The Matador, managed to defend his title eight months later. This time in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), in a fight in which he knocked out American Max Holloway, one of the great legends of mixed martial arts. The Spanish-Georgian fighter maintains a record full of victories, with a balance of 16 wins in 16 fights.

Another of the images left by the contact sport was the return of Mike Tyson. The heavyweight legend returned to the ring to face the famed youtuber Jake Paul, in a challenge that took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas).

Paul took the victory by unanimous decision in a bout in which Tyson, 58, showed that the passage of time takes its toll, showing less agility, less strength and less strategy than he was used to decades ago.

In another of the modalities, Mexican boxer Saúl Canelo Álvarez conserved his super middleweight crown by defeating Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga.

Verstappen continues to dominate; Vonn returns to the track

That makes four consecutive titles, the same as those held by legends such as Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel. The Dutch driver of the Red Bull team, Max Verstappen, was crowned again as Formula 1 champion at the Las Vegas Grand Prix with two races remaining in the season. British Lando Norris (McLaren) succeeded Mexican Sergio Pérez as runner-up.

Who announced her return was Lindsey Vonn. The legendary American skier, 40 years old and five years after retiring, announced she would return to professional competition after recovering from right knee reconstruction surgery.