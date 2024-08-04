Katie Ledecky wins her ninth gold, equals Latynina

Katie Ledecky celebrates winning gold in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics. AFP .

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky won her ninth Olympic gold on Saturday by winning the 800-meter freestyle final of the 2024 Paris Olympics, equaling gymnast Larissa Latynina with most Olympic golds for a woman in history.

Ledecky owns a total of 14 Olympic medals and, at 27, has the desire to continue competing in Los Angeles in 2028.

The legendary swimmer caught up to Latynina's nine golds with another feat, being able to string together her fourth straight victory in the 800-meter freestyle event.

Ledecky dominated the race from start to finish until hitting the wall with a time of 8:11.04, beating Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus (8:12.29) and American Paige Madden (8:13.00).

Ahead of them is only Michael Phelps, who won 23 golds between 2004 and 2016. Ledecky and Phelps are also the only swimmers to have won four consecutive times in the same event.