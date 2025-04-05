Reign is over: Dodgers fall to Phillies, end historic streak

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de abril, 2025

The Dodgers' reign is over. In their first loss of the year, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell 3-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. They said goodbye to a winning streak never seen before in Major League Baseball.

Until their stumble in Philadelphia, the Dodgers were the only team in history to begin the defense of their World Series title with eight consecutive victories.

Los Angeles reached that mark Wednesday thanks to an epic home run from its star, Japan's Shohei Ohtani, which capped a five-run comeback against the Atlanta Braves.

On Friday, the Dodgers threatened a new feat after being down 3-0 at the end of the seventh inning.

In the final inning, Tommy Edman avoided a shutout by hitting a two-run homer that put the Dodgers just one run away from extending the game.

With Max Muncy at bat, the Dodgers failed to turn the score around this time and left the Majors without an undefeated team at the start of the season.

Ohtani finished with one hit in his four at-bats. The Dodgers were without Freddie Freeman, the MVP of last year's World Series, who is out with a right ankle problem after slipping in the shower.

Judge continues on record pace

The New York Yankees, defeated by the Dodgers in the past Fall Classic, signed a 9-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in which Aaron Judge extended his historic start to the season.

In the 1,000th game of his career, Judge connected on a two-run home run in the seventh inning that put gave the Yankees a 9-1 lead.

With this hit, Judge became the first player to accumulate six homers and 17 RBIs in the first seven games of an MLB season.

The California native's career pace is also historic, as he has more homers (321) than any player has hit in his first 1,000 games.

The streak from Judge, the reigning American League MVP, is fueling the devastating start of the season for the Yankees, who lead the American League East division with a 5-2 record and a total of 22 home runs.

'Torpedo' bats The Bronx Bombers' offensive explosion has sparked a furor over the new bats they are employing, known as "torpedoes," whose innovative design gives them extra power at bat.

Soto makes his debut in Queens

In New York, the Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 with a great performance by their stars Pete Alonso and Juan Soto, the latter making his debut in front of his new home crowd at Citi Field.

Alonso, an American of Spanish descent, led the way with a homer in the opening run that drove in Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor.

The nearly 44,000 fans in attendance in Queens then rose to their feet for the first appearance of Juan Soto, the season's stellar signing.

After a brilliant campaign with the Yankees, the Dominican moved neighborhoods in exchange for an astronomical 15-year, $765 million contract.

Soto presented his credentials in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI double to drive in Lindor again.