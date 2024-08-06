Armand Duplantis surpasses himself once again, setting a new world record and securing his second Olympic pole vault gold

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

Armand Mondo Duplantis rose to new heights in Paris. The pole vaulting athlete broke the previous world record in his event and took Olympic gold, the second of his career. The 24-year-old Swede soared to a height of 6.25 meters (20ft 6.06in′).

Duplantis, who was born in Lafayette ( Louisiana), set a new record in his preferred event on Monday, something he is no stranger to throughout his career. The first time he achieved it was in 2020 when he surpassed the 6.17-meter (20ft 2.91in′) barrier.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis breaks the men's pole vault world record for the 9th time (6.25 m)pic.twitter.com/n3BL7iE6d3 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 6, 2024

Mondo, as he is nicknamed, jumped 30 centimeters above the mark of American Sam Kendricks, who won Olympic silver in this discipline by jumping 5.95 meters. Greece's Emmanouil Karalis won bronze with a mark of 5.90 meters.

Duplantis missed twice before reaching his highest jump to date. He twice knocked down the 6.25-meter bar before managing to clear it. After achieving the world record, the Swedish pole vaulter celebrated in a curious way, imitating Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç, a recent viral phenomenon on social networks.