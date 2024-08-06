Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Armand Duplantis surpasses himself once again, setting a new world record and securing his second Olympic pole vault gold
The American-born Swede broke his previous world record and vaulted over the 6.25-meter barrier. It is his second Olympic gold medal.
Armand Mondo Duplantis rose to new heights in Paris. The pole vaulting athlete broke the previous world record in his event and took Olympic gold, the second of his career. The 24-year-old Swede soared to a height of 6.25 meters (20ft 6.06in′).
Duplantis, who was born in Lafayette ( Louisiana), set a new record in his preferred event on Monday, something he is no stranger to throughout his career. The first time he achieved it was in 2020 when he surpassed the 6.17-meter (20ft 2.91in′) barrier.
Sweden's Armand Duplantis breaks the men's pole vault world record for the 9th time (6.25 m)pic.twitter.com/n3BL7iE6d3— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 6, 2024
Mondo, as he is nicknamed, jumped 30 centimeters above the mark of American Sam Kendricks, who won Olympic silver in this discipline by jumping 5.95 meters. Greece's Emmanouil Karalis won bronze with a mark of 5.90 meters.
Duplantis missed twice before reaching his highest jump to date. He twice knocked down the 6.25-meter bar before managing to clear it. After achieving the world record, the Swedish pole vaulter celebrated in a curious way, imitating Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç, a recent viral phenomenon on social networks.
Family of athletes
In statements collected by AFP, Greg Duplantis assures that his son has not yet reached physical and technical maturity. The Olympic medalist's father believes that Mondo could reach 6.40 meters in height.
At 17 years old, Armand jumped 5.90 meters at the Texas Relays s, in April 2017 in Austin, and already became a revelation for many.
During his time at the University of Louisiana in August 2018, he became European champion in the senior category after a memorable competition, jumping 6.05 meters in Berlin. In 2019 he was world runner-up in Doha (5.97 meters).
Duplantis then broke the world record twice (6.17 and 6.18 m) in February 2020 and became Olympic champion in August 2021, an unforgettable moment that he unsurprisingly shared with his parents and coaches.