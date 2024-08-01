Simone Biles wins her sixth Olympic gold medal

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

Simone Biles won her sixth Olympic gold medal, her second triumph at Paris-2024, after a thrilling final where Brazil's Rebeca Andrade was second, taking silver as she achieved three years ago.

Biles, who had already won the team gold on Tuesday, thus adds her sixth Olympic title and her ninth medal. Behind Andrade, the podium was rounded off by American Sunisa Lee, who won gold in this event in Tokyo.

"In the stands, former athletes like Zinedine Zidane and Tony Parker watched every moment, and some members of the U.S. team, like Stephen Curry, recorded part of the competition on their phones," AFP reported.

Although Andrade took the lead before the third rotation, after Biles went to the uneven bars, the winner of 23 world titles regained the reins in the final stretch. In doing so, she sealed her second gold in gymnastics' premier event. She had already won one at Rio 2016, with a floor exercise that brought the stadium to its feet.

With her triumph, Biles becomes the first gymnast to win the Olympic title in this event in two non-consecutive editions.

"The American also already surpasses in Olympic golds the legend Nadia Comaneci, who conquered five, and is only behind Larisa Latynina, with nine, and Vera Caslavska, with seven," AFP highlighted.