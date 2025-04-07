Alex Ovechkin becomes the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de abril, 2025

Alex Ovechkin, a Washington Capitals player, became the top scorer in NHL history, scoring his 895th goal in the final game, surpassing the mark set in the 1998-1999 season by Wayne Gretzky, one of the league's great legends.

Born in Moscow, Russia, in 1985, Ovechkin remembered all those who stood by him throughout his career when talking about the new milestone he had just achieved.

"What a day," Ovechkin said at the end of the Capitals-New York Islanders duel in which the player achieved his milestone. "As I always say, this is a team sport and without my teammates, the whole organization, the fans, I would never be here."

Ovechkin got it past Gretzky with a cross-shot from the left side of the rink, unstoppable for the Islanders goalie.

Gretzky, who watched live as his record was snatched away, was quick to congratulate Ovechkin.

"I said I would be the first to shake his hand when he broke the record. They say records are there to be broken, but I'm not sure anyone is going to break this new mark," said the Canadian, with Ovechkin at his side.

Ovechkin began his professional career with HC Dynamo Moscow, one of the most successful teams in Russian ice hockey. He made his professional debut in the 2001-2002 season, when he was just 16 years old.

In 2004, he was selected by the Capitals in the draft, entering the NHL the following season. Since then, he has only worn the jersey of the Capitals franchise, in addition to that of the Russian national team.