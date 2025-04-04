MLB: An unstoppable Aaron Judge reaches 500 extra-base hits and Venezuela's José Alvarado earns first save of 2025

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de abril, 2025

Aaron Judge remains unstoppable. He connected on a three-run home run in the first inning, his 500th career extra-base hit. The homer came in the first inning of the Yankees' 9-7 victory over the D-backs on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

The excitement was also palpable as the Philadelphia Phillies swept the series against the Colorado Rockies by winning 3x1 at Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia), where Venezuelan Jose Alvarado pitched the ninth inning and, although he allowed one run, completed his first save of 2025.

Alvarado, 29, has had at least 10 saves in the past two seasons. On Thursday's vibrant night, he added the 46th of his major league career.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto connected for three hits, while Bryce Harper drove in a run with his first double of the season for Philadelphia.

The Phillies lead the NL East division

For Colorado, Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela (1-0) pitched 5.1 innings in which he allowed ten hits and one run, in his first stumble of the campaign.

In another result, the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8x4 in a three-RBI day for Alex Bregman, who hit his first home run of the season.

Bregman, 31, debuts his first season with the Red Sox after nine years in a Houston Astros uniform.

Dominican Rafael Devers scored two runs and connected for just his third hit of the season in 27 at-bats.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros came from two runs down in the first inning to defeat the Minnesota Twins 5x2. The Hispanic flavor was felt again with Dominican Jeremy Peña, who hit his second home run of the season to left field.

For Arizona, Dominican Geraldo Perdomo hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning, his first home run of 2025.