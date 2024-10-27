Voz media US Voz.us
Topuria knocks out Holloway to retain featherweight belt

The Spanish-Georgian fighter, who was defending his title, continues to make history and remains undefeated after defeating the American in Abu Dhabi.

Illia Topuria. File imageCordon Press.

Alejandro Baños

Spanish-Georgian fighter Ilia Topuria managed to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight championship belt by knocking out American Max Holloway at Yas Island (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates).

With this new victory, achieved in the third round of the fight, "El Matador" remains undefeated in the UFC, with a record of 16 wins and no losses.

In addition, Topuria made history by being the first fighter to knock out Holloway, one of the legends of the UFC.

After the fight, Topuria was congratulated by Alexander Volkanovski, who challenged him to a rematch of Topuria's victory in February in the featherweight championship belt duel.

