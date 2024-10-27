Topuria knocks out Holloway to retain featherweight belt

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de octubre, 2024

Spanish-Georgian fighter Ilia Topuria managed to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight championship belt by knocking out American Max Holloway at Yas Island (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates).

With this new victory, achieved in the third round of the fight, "El Matador" remains undefeated in the UFC, with a record of 16 wins and no losses.

In addition, Topuria made history by being the first fighter to knock out Holloway, one of the legends of the UFC.

After the fight, Topuria was congratulated by Alexander Volkanovski, who challenged him to a rematch of Topuria's victory in February in the featherweight championship belt duel.