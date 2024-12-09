Juan Soto and Mets agree to record 15-year, $765 million contract

Published by Williams PerdomoAFP Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

Ever since Steve Cohen bought the Mets in 2020, the team has been clear that it wants top players. One demonstration is that this Sunday, Dominican star Juan Soto reached an agreement to join Los Metropolitanos with a record 15-year, $765 million contract.

"Soto's contract is by far the largest the Mets have ever awarded, more than double Francisco Lindor's 10-year and $341 million pact. It is the largest deal in Major League Baseball history," MLB confirmed.

Soto had been a free agent after playing last season for the New York Yankees, a team that sought to retain the 26-year-old outfielder. But moreover, this deal eclipses the $700 million, 10-year contract the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Japanese star Shohei Ohtani to last year.

In that regard, MLB recalled that the Mets never made it a priority to pursue Ohtani. From the beginning, Cohen's team was after Soto because the team is aiming for a World Series title as soon as possible.

"They had two key resources to offer: Cohen's seemingly endless supply of money and his willingness to spend it, not only on Soto, but also on other players to ensure a competitive roster for years to come," MLB reported.

Soto's future was in Major League Baseball's sights. The Yankees had hatched a plan to re-sign Soto, who hit 41 home runs and accumulated 166 hits for the Bronx team last season.

The 41 home runs in 2024 placed Soto third in the American League while leading the majors in runs scored with 128. The Mets will be the fourth team in Soto's career.