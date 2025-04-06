Verstappen (Red Bull) wins the Japanese Grand Prix

Published by Víctor Mendoza 6 de abril, 2025

Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. The four-time world champion claimed his first win of the 2025 F1 season.

Starting from pole position, the Dutchman for Red Bull beat McLaren drivers Lando Norris (UK) and Australian Oscar Piastri, by 1.4 and 2.1 seconds, respectively.

"The two McLarens were pushing me very hard and it was a lot of fun out there," Verstappen said after the race. "It started off quite tough this weekend but we didn’t give up, we kept improving the car and today it was in its best form."

“Mad Max,” who won for the fourth consecutive time at Suzuka, claimed his 64th career victory and first of the season, according to AFP.

In the overall World Championship standings, Verstappen is now second with one point behind Norris. Piastri is in third place 13 points behind his teammate.

Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) finished at the foot of the podium, ahead of the two Mercedes drivers George Russell (UK) and Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, while his British teammate, Lewis Hamilton, finished seventh.

For Norris, the key to the race was in the qualifying session, in which Verstappen stood out with a superb fastest lap that set the circuit record and his first pole of the year. Norris, who started from second on the grid, praised “Mad Max” for a flawless race.

The local idol, Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, finished 12th in his first race at the wheel for Red Bull since replacing Liam Lawson, who was 17th with his Racing Bulls.

The two Spaniards didn’t stand out; Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) was 11th and Carlos Sainz 14th.