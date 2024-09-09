Jannik Sinner defeated local player Taylor Fritz to become the first Italian to win the U.S. Open

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 8 de septiembre, 2024

Jannik Sinner was crowned champion of the U.S. Open. The 23-year-old Italian defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to win his second Grand Slam title after prevailing at the Australian Open in January. By winning the tournament, Sinner equaled Nicola Pietrangeli as the Italian with the most Grand Slams in tennis history.

Fritz, currently No. 12 in the ATP rankings, was the first American to reach the U.S. Open final since Andy Roddick did so in 2006. However, his unforced errors made the match easier for the Italian, who was able to declare victory in just over two hours.

"This title means a lot to me because the last period of my career was not easy, but I have the support of my team and my family," Sinner said after the match.

"It has been an amazing year, so many great victories this year, starting with Australia, which gave me a lot of confidence, but the work is not over, I can improve," added the Italian.

As for Frtiz, he promised in front of his audience to continue training so that an American is crowned at the U.S. Open. The last time that happened was back in 2003, when Roddick defeated Spaniard Juan Carlos Ferrero. "I know you have waited for this title for a long time and I'm sorry I didn't make it this time. But I'm going to keep working and hopefully get it next time," he said.

Previous U.S. Open champions



2014: Marin Cilic, defeated Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

2015:Novak Djokovic, defeated Roger Federer 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

2016: Stanislas Wawrinka, defeated Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

2017: Rafael Nadal, defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

2018: Novak Djokovic, defeated Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

2019: Rafael Nadal, defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.

2020: Dominic Thiem, defeated Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6.

2021: Daniil Medvedev, defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

2022: Carlos Alcaraz, defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

2023: Novak Djokovic, defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

2024: Jannik Sinner, defeated Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.