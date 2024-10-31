Dodgers parade: The champions and their fans take to the streets of Los Angeles

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

The Dodgers are the World Series champions. Their fans flooded the streets of Los Angeles to celebrate their thrilling 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees. This marks the team's eighth championship win.

Social media was buzzing with pictures of fireworks lighting up the night and fans parading through the streets with Dodgers flags. Several iconic Los Angeles buildings, including City Hall, LAX, Crypto.com Arena and the Hollywood sign were lit up in Dodgers blue, adding to the celebratory vibe.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrate winning the Major League Baseball World Series.AFP.

"Tonight, we showed the world that Los Angeles is made of CHAMPIONS. Congratulations to the @Dodgers on tonight’s win. Looking forward to seeing you back in LA!" wrote the city's mayor Karen Bass.

Meanwhile, the franchise announced it will travel to the city to celebrate its World Series title. The event will be held in downtown Los Angeles, along with a special entry-only celebration at Dodger Stadium.

"The parade, featuring team members riding atop double-decker buses, will begin at 11 a.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park across from City Hall, 200 N. Spring St. Mayor Karen Bass will speak to officially begin the 45-minute procession, which will move south on Spring Street, then west on First Street, south on Grand Avenue and west on Fifth Street, ending in the area of Fifth and Flower streets," explained Daily News.

Similarly, the team explained in a statement that "All Dodger Stadium guidelines and rules will apply to this event, including the reminder not to bring in signs, bags or any other items that aren’t permitted under our policies."

Both the downtown event and the event at the stadium will be televised. Franchise executives annouonced that a portion of the proceeds from the in-stadium event will be donated to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. The organization organizes several social projects throughout the city.