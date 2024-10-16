Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates a goal during the match between Argentina and Bolivia. ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

With a hat-trick, Lionel Messi put on a masterclass, leading Argentina to a dominant 6-0 victory over Bolivia, solidifying their lead in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Colombia, in second place, also impressed with a 4-0 win over an almost-eliminated Chile.

Meanwhile, Brazil seems to be waking up from a long lethargy by thrashing Peru 4-0, which remains cornered at the bottom of the regional World Cup qualifiers.

For its part, Uruguay returned to the Centenario Stadium with a lackluster 0-0 draw against Ecuador after the controversy still fresh in the wake of the remarks made by all-time goal scorer Luis Suarez against coach Marcelo Bielsa, whom he accused of mistreating the squad.

Colombia's duel against Chile was made easy with a level goal in the hot Barranquilla that started with a carom goal in the 34th minute, when Darwin Sanchez bounced the ball off the back of his head.

In Paraguay, the Guarani team was able to impose its traditional grit and turned around Venezuela, which started with a goal by Jon Aramburu in the 25th minute. But the Paraguayan team was strong at its home, the Defensores de Chaco, in Asuncion, and rebounded with a double by Antonio Sanabria in the 59th and 74th minutes.

United States falls to Mexico

The Mexican national soccer team defeated the United States 2-0 at the Chivas Guadalajara stadium, in a preparation match for both teams on the road to the World Cup-2026.

Raúl Jiménez, in the 22nd minute, and César Huerta, in the 49th minute, scored the goals for the Tri victory, which meant the first defeat for Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of the Stars and Stripes.