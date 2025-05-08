Dominican Juan Soto hits two home runs in Mets' win against Diamondbacks

Published by Virginia Martínez 8 de mayo, 2025

Juan Soto of the Dominican Republic broke out at the plate Wednesday, blasting two home runs and driving in three runs to lead the New York Mets to a 7–1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Soto, 26, recorded his second two-homer game of the season, having also gone deep twice in a 4–2 loss to the Diamondbacks on May 1.

After batting .266 over the first 30 games of the season, Soto appears to have found his rhythm, hitting .346 with four home runs, nine hits, and five RBIs over his last seven games.

Soto wasn’t the only one doing damage—Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor added a two-run double in the ninth, bringing his career RBI total to 794.

In another matchup, the Houston Astros cruised to a 9–1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, with Dominican left-hander Framber Valdez (2–4) tossing seven strong innings, allowing just three hits and one run.

Valdez, 31, earned his second win of the season—and his first since Opening Day on March 27—snapping a six-start winless streak.

The Astros finished with eight hits, highlighted by Dominican Jeremy Peña’s fifth home run of the season—a three-run shot that accounted for three of his four RBIs in the game.

The San Francisco Giants topped the Chicago Cubs 3–1, with Venezuelan Wilmer Flores contributing three hits and an RBI.

Flores, 33, ranks second in RBIs with 33, just one behind Pete Alonso (New York Mets), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), and Teoscar Hernández (LA Dodgers), who are tied for the league lead.

Dominican Class with his eighth save

Elsewhere, Dominican Emmanuel Clase recorded his eighth save of the season in the Cleveland Guardians' 8–6 win over the Washington Nationals.

Cleveland erupted for eight runs in the sixth inning, with Dominican Carlos Santana driving in three, bringing his season total to 16 RBIs.

Cuban-American J.C. Escarra drove in the game-winning run as the New York Yankees edged the San Diego Padres 4–3.

The Yankees remain in first place in the American League East with a record of 21 wins and 16 losses.

Dominican Cristopher Sánchez (4–1) earned his fourth win of the season in the Philadelphia Phillies' 7–0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, tossing six hitless innings while allowing no runs.

The Detroit Tigers secured their fourth win in the last five games with an 8–6 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Puerto Rican Javier Báez kept his hot streak going, driving in four runs on two hits. Over the last seven games, Báez has accumulated 13 RBIs, three home runs, 11 hits, and a .379 batting average.