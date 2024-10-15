MLB: Yankees strike first in American League championship series

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 15 de octubre, 2024

The New York Yankees clinched Game 1 of theAmerican League championship series with a 5x2 victory over the Cleveland Rangers. Dominican Juan Soto was the star of the game, hitting a home run -his first of the playoffs-, two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Also outstanding was Cuban-born pitcher Carlos Rodón, who threw six complete innings for the Yankees in which he retired nine via strikeout, allowing three hits and one run. In addition, Giancarlo Stanton, who started today as the designated hitter, connected for his second home run of the postseason straight to center field in the seventh inning.

Poor result for the Guardians

Stanton, 34, has 13 career homers in the playoffs, all in a Yankees uniform, while Aaron Judge drove in his second run of the postseason raising his batting average to .133 in 15 at-bats.

A home run by Brayan Rocchio and a tow-away single by Steven Kawn was the only response from the Guardians. Both teams finished with six hits on the day with the Yankees being more opportunistic at bat.

The final line leaves Carlos Rodon (1-1) with his first win of the postseason while Alex Cobb (0-2) who suffered his second stumble after pitching 2.2 innings in which he allowed three runs.

The Yankees will look to extend the lead in Game 2 this Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx before departing for Cleveland for the Guardians' home opener in the American League Championship Series.