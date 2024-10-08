MLB: Tigers and Royals even their playoff series

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers leveled their series in the MLB playoffs after defeating the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians in their respective Game 2s. Thus, all four series are tied.

The Royals beat the New York Yankees 4-2 at Yankee Stadium, tying their series (1-1). After winning the first game of the series, the Bronx Bombers started ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a run by Venezuelan slugger Gleyber Torres in the third inning.

However, the Royals managed to rally and strung together four runs, starting with a home run by Venezuelan Salvador Pérez.

"That's how we are: we fight together and win together. We feel like a family," said Pérez, one of the game's stars.

The Royals’ last run was claimed by American Garrett Hampson, before the Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. narrowed the lead with a solo home run.

Game 3 of the series will be played Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

Tigers beat Guardians

It took until the last inning of the game to see which team would get the win at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Tigers tied the series against the Guardians (1-1) after winning 3-0 on the road in Ohio.

The Detroit victory came thanks to a home run by Kerry Carpenter who drove in Jake Rogers and Trey Sweeney.

"It felt really good, I almost passed out after batting," Carpenter said after the duel.

The third game of the series will be played Wednesday at Comerica Park in Detroit.