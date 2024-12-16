Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

Bad news in Missouri. Despite the victory achieved in their last game against the Cleveland Browns (7-21) at Huntington Bank Field in Ohio, the Kansas City Chiefs saw how their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to retire before the end of the game due to an ankle injury.

After medical services subjected Mahomes to an initial clinical evaluation, Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that there was no break, but that it is not yet clear that he will be able to play in the upcoming matchup against the Houston Texans.

"He's sore and we'll start with rehab as we go along, and then we'll have to see how he does down the road," Reid said after the game ended.

Mahomes himself related how he was feeling after the hit he suffered, noting, as well, that he doesn't know if he'll be able to suit up against the Texans this weekend.

"It's hard to say right now. You do what you have to do to get back, and I think that's the most important thing. And now we just have to get back to the rehab part, the treatment part, and try to get ready," Mahomes said.

The star of the reigning NFL champions had to retire in the fourth quarter. Mahomes was run over by Damlin Tominson and Mike Hall hit him in the upper body, causing him to fall to the ground and injure his ankle.

Before having to leave for the locker room, Mahomes completed 19 of 38 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.