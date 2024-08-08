China lashes out at US after renewed suspicions of doping at the Olympics

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

After suspicions were revived of Chinese athletes doping in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the communist regime, instead of presenting evidence that its athletes have not engaged in this illegal practice, has decided to lash out by calling for intensive testing of U.S. competitors, specifically track athletes.

According to a report by the Associated Press, China's call for more rigorous and more constant anti-doping tests on U.S. athletes is based on cases of past positive tests.

In addition, the Chinese regime questioned the effectiveness of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency when it had to act on the cases uncovered years ago.

Doubts about doping in the Chinese delegation have been accentuated in Paris after the great performance of many of its athletes, specifically its swimmers, weighed down by a doping scandal involving Chinese swimmers at the Tokyo Olympics. Some of those who tested positive, such as Pan Zhanle and Zhang Yufei, have won medals for China and even broken world records in their events.

The Chinese Olympic Committee assured that the 23 swimmers testing positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) happened due to contamination of food they consumed.