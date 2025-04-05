The Trump Administration rejected a Biden initiative to have Medicare cover obesity drugs

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de abril, 2025

The Trump administration rejected a Biden-era initiative to make Medicare and Medicaid cover obesity drugs. The decision was announced as part of a 438-page rulemaking, updating the programs that cover beneficiaries' medications.

The plan was introduced in November 2024 by the previous Democratic administration. According to his estimates, it would have cost $35 billion over 10 years, reaching about 3.4 million people.

""For too many Americans, these critical treatments are too expensive and therefore out of reach. Without insurance coverage, these drugs can cost someone up to $1,000 per month," the White House said at the time.

The announcement came just a day after the Senate confirmed Mehmet Oz as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Catherine Howden, a CMS spokeswoman, said in an email that they believe expanding this type of coverage "is not appropriate at this time." At the same time, she added that it is not completely ruled out and that future policy options "for these drugs" could be considered.

Currently Medicare, the government health insurance program for people over 65, covers drugs for patients with diabetes and a much smaller group of people with obesity and other conditions, such as heart problems or sleep apnea. The Biden Administration's proposal would have expanded coverage for patients with obesity but without the aforementioned additional conditions.