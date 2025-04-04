Bondi confirms arrest of three more MS-13 members

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de abril, 2025

Hours after the arrest of Joel Vargas-Escobar, leader of a local Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) cell accused of participating in 11 murders, authorities arrested three other members of the Salvadoran criminal group in Florida.

Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared before the media in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., along with U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Hayden O'Byrne to confirm the arrest of these three criminals, accused of committing several murders in the southern part of the state.

"Today we are here to announce the arrest of three more MS-13 gang members who were in this country illegally," Bondi said during her speech.

Bondi added that these arrests are the conclusion of an investigation that began in 2015, in addition to stressing that the three gang members face the death penalty.

In recent weeks, authorities have intensified their efforts to find and arrest MS-13 members based in the country.

Before the latter three and Vargas-Escobar, security forces located the whereabouts of Francisco Javier Román-Bardales and proceeded to arrest him in Mexico, accused of organized crime and narcoterrorism, charges for which he could be sentenced to life in prison or even the death penalty. Known as “El Viejo,” he was on the list of the 10 most wanted fugitives by the FBI.