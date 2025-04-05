Federal judge orders return of man wrongly deported to El Salvador prison

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de abril, 2025

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Donald Trump Administration to arrange for the return of a Maryland man to the United States after he was deported by mistake to a prison in El Salvador.

The U. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed Kilmar Abrego Garcia last month to the Central American country despite a 2019 ruling by an immigration judge protecting him from deportation to his native El Salvador. There he faced likely persecution by local gangs.

Federal District Judge Paula Xinis was responsible for the ruling, and who gave the order to the US government.

The judge's decision comes after Abrego Garcia's wife joined dozens of supporters in a demonstration calling for her husband's immediate return.

US acknowledges "mistake" in expelling migrant to El Salvador

The government of US President Donald Trump acknowledged last April 2 "a mistake" in the deportation to El Salvador of Kilmar Armando Abrego García, but accuses him of being part of the MS-13 gang.

According to a court document filed last Monday, the Salvadoran was living in the United States under protected legal status until he was transferred to the jails of President Nayib Bukele, along with hundreds of other alleged gang members on March 15.

In 2019, during Donald Trump's first term in office, Ábrego García was accused of being a gang member, but he was not convicted of any crime and a judge barred his deportation because he is at risk in his home country.

"It was a clerical error," said the White House spokeswoman

"It was a clerical error," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt acknowledged Tuesday during a press conference.

But "this individual who was deported to El Salvador and will not return to our country was a member of the brutal and vicious MS-13 gang," she said. She even described him as a "ringleader."

In addition, "we have credible intelligence that shows that this individual was involved in human trafficking," the Trump spokeswoman added.

Leavitt recalled that Trump declared by decree MS-13 as a global terrorist organization.