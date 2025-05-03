Rockets stun Curry's Warriors and push series to game 7
Led by veterans Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, the Houston Rockets beat Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors 115-107 on Friday, forcing a decisive seventh game in their first-round of the NBA playoffs.
The tightly contested Western Conference series, now tied 3-3, will be decided in a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Sunday at Houston’s Toyota Center.
The young Rockets, playing in their first postseason since 2020, have rallied with back-to-back wins, erasing a 3-1 deficit against a Warriors team now on the brink.
f they win on Sunday, Houston will become just the 14th team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit.
Once again, the Warriors paid the price for relying too heavily on Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, who scored 29 and 27 points respectively, while none of the other starters reached double figures.
Once again, the Rockets were led offensively by Fred VanVleet, who posted 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, along with Turkish center Alperen Sengün, who added 21 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.
Steven Adams, a center once thought to be in unstoppable decline due to injuries, continues his resurgence under Ime Udoka’s guidance. On Friday, he was once again a defensive anchor for the Rockets, contributing 17 points on perfect shooting (4-for-4) and blocking five shots against the Warriors.